iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $65,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 285,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

