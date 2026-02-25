JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 246,669 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSFree Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $64,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $93.85.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

