Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,644 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $179,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets provide near-term support — Loop Capital raised its price target to $355 and Wells Fargo moved to a more constructive stance, boosting buy-side momentum. Read More.

Waymo commercialization expands — Waymo is rolling out robotaxi service to multiple new U.S. markets (Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando), which supports a pathway to revenue growth for Alphabet’s autonomous-vehicle unit. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Big data-center energy deals lower operational risk for AI/cloud buildout — Google announced a 1.9GW clean-power-backed Minnesota project that includes a 300MW / 100-hour battery, and utilities/energy firms signed long-term supply deals for new Google sites, improving power resiliency for Cloud/AI capacity. Read More.

Hidden assets and ecosystem stakes add optionality — Alphabet’s strategic holdings (notably ~14% of Anthropic and an early SpaceX stake) plus Gemini integrations (including reported Apple interest) are underappreciated upside drivers for Cloud, AI licensing and potential mark-to-market gains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry capex race: Bridgewater sees ~$650B in Big Tech AI investment for 2026 — this underscores continued capacity expansion that benefits hyperscalers but increases execution/timing uncertainty. Read More.

AI chip competition heats up — WSJ coverage highlights intensifying GPU/custom-chip rivalry (Google vs. Nvidia and others), a structural trend that affects margins, procurement and product differentiation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Notable investor rotations and selling — reports show Renaissance trimmed a large position (~$700M sale) and some high-profile funds reduced exposure, which can weigh on intraday flows and dampen momentum. Read More.

Legal and regulatory risks persist — Klarna expects a Swedish court verdict related to Google patents on April 15, adding event risk for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI capex funded with debt raises investor caution — coverage warns hyperscalers (including Alphabet) are increasing AI-related spending and in some cases using debt, which shifts risk and could pressure valuations if returns take longer than expected. Read More.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $310.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

