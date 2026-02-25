Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.8333.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,950,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,199,000 after buying an additional 1,950,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $65,654,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $76,197,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $32,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

