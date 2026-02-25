Head to Head Contrast: Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) vs. Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -121.21% N/A -104.62% Black Diamond Group 8.23% 10.76% 4.79%

Volatility & Risk

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $20.30 million 0.28 -$24.65 million ($0.22) -0.21 Black Diamond Group $294.14 million 3.01 $18.72 million $0.41 31.39

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Black Diamond Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial. Dalrada Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dalrada Financial and Black Diamond Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Dalrada Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness and rejuvenation clinics throughout Southern California that offers regenerative therapies, IV and injection services, cosmetic enhancements, and other health centric services; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers energy service solutions and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing heat pump technology solution for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

