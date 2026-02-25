Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone Purchases 1,146,789 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 16,716,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. The trade was a 7.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 384,468 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68.

BX opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.04 and a 52-week high of $190.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Major shareholder Holdings IV GP Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 BX shares (~$30.0M) and raised its position ~7.4% to 16.7M shares, signaling insider conviction that can support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating — fresh institutional coverage and a positive call can attract buyer interest and help re-rate the stock. RBC coverage

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating — fresh institutional coverage and a positive call can attract buyer interest and help re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone Life Sciences agreed to co?fund clinical development of an AML therapy (bleximenib). This expands BX’s venture/biotech exposure and could generate upside if portfolio assets advance or are realized. BXLS AML co-funding

Blackstone Life Sciences agreed to co?fund clinical development of an AML therapy (bleximenib). This expands BX’s venture/biotech exposure and could generate upside if portfolio assets advance or are realized. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentaries are reframing the BX narrative as analysts reset valuation assumptions — helpful context for investors but mixed in directional impact depending on fee/fundraising outlook. Analyst valuation reset

Coverage and commentaries are reframing the BX narrative as analysts reset valuation assumptions — helpful context for investors but mixed in directional impact depending on fee/fundraising outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish theses and opinion pieces lay out long?term upside (fee mix, realizations, growth areas). They provide constructive scenarios but are speculative and hinge on execution. Bull case (MSN) Bull case (Yahoo)

Several bullish theses and opinion pieces lay out long?term upside (fee mix, realizations, growth areas). They provide constructive scenarios but are speculative and hinge on execution. Negative Sentiment: Broader negative pressure: recent analysis highlights sharp share-price declines, rising Treasury yields, sector anxiety about fundraising and fee realization — factors that have driven much of BX’s pullback and could continue to weigh on the stock. Valuation/sector anxiety

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

