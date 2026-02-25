Analyzing Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solidion Technology and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solidion Technology N/A N/A -100.59% American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solidion Technology $10,000.00 2,831.13 -$25.93 million ($3.24) -1.17 American Battery Technology $4.29 million 112.37 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -9.15

This table compares Solidion Technology and American Battery Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solidion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solidion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Solidion Technology has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Battery Technology has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solidion Technology and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solidion Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Solidion Technology beats American Battery Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solidion Technology

Solidion Technology Inc. engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio. Solidion Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Graphene Group, Inc.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

