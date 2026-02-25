GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $441,000 Investment in Alcoa $AA

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 1,098.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa by 138.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 63,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 357.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $66.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of ($1,130.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

