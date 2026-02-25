Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Keh Shew Lu Sells 111,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,205,676.56. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diodes Trading Up 2.0%

DIOD opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high?performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed?signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general?purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.