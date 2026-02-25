GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,200 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $93,152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 357.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,784,000 after buying an additional 375,757 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $243.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $246.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

