GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $458,000 Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchtower Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,603,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 120,004 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7,752.8% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 69.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $4,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,700. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $913,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,000. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 965,020 shares of company stock valued at $38,670,657 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

