Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Golden Entertainment worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp cut Golden Entertainment from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc is a diversified gaming and hospitality company that operates in the casino, tavern-casino and slot route markets. The company’s core activities encompass the ownership and management of full-service resort casinos, a portfolio of branded neighborhood tavern-casinos and a large slot distribution network. Headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada, Golden Entertainment serves leisure and local gaming customers across multiple Western U.S. markets.

In its casino and tavern-casino segment, Golden Entertainment owns and operates properties such as Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, along with a collection of PT’s branded venues throughout Southern Nevada.

