Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6920 per share and revenue of $13.0989 billion for the quarter.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 0.5%

CODYY opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) is a French multinational that develops, manufactures and distributes building materials and high-performance solutions for construction, mobility and industrial markets. Founded in 1665 and headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company has evolved from its origins in glassmaking into a diversified materials group producing an array of products used across building envelopes, interiors and specialized industrial applications.

Saint-Gobain’s product portfolio includes glass and glazing systems, insulation and gypsum-based solutions, mortars, exterior and interior finishing systems, piping and high-performance ceramics and abrasives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.