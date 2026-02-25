iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $74,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,420,000 after buying an additional 17,621,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,978,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 455,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 398,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period.

USIG stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

