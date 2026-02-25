JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 990,443 Shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF $ASHR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.08% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF worth $71,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,461,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,955,000.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27.

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares. ASHR was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

