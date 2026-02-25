State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.08 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 114,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 867.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 161.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiriusPoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SPNT stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.00 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

