JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $66.86 Million Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.44% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $66,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3%

ICF stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs). The objective of the Index is to represent relatively large and liquid REITs that may benefit from consolidation and securitization of the United States real estate industry.

