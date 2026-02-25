JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,054,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Vodafone Group worth $69,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,455.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 98.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

Vodafone Group Trading Up 0.9%

VOD stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

About Vodafone Group

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.