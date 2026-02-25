JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.04% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $67,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,987,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 743.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $108.14.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

