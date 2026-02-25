JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,079 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $68,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:ASR opened at $358.77 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $249.21 and a 12 month high of $381.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.30 and its 200 day moving average is $325.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR) is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

