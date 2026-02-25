JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 72,154 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Carlyle Group worth $70,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ CG opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Evercore raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

