Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2026

Perfect (NYSE:PERFGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Perfect Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PERF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Perfect has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perfect

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perfect during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Perfect in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Perfect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.