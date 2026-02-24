Perfect (NYSE:PERF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Perfect had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Perfect Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PERF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Perfect has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perfect during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Perfect in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Perfect Company Profile

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

