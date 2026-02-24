First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $5.65 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 1,320,667 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,674,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,028 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,976,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,545,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

