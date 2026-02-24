Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.130-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.9 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue beat — KDP reported $0.60 EPS vs. $0.59 consensus and revenue of $4.50B vs. $4.35B expected; net margin 9.78% and ROE 11.19%. Press Release

Q4 EPS and revenue beat — KDP reported $0.60 EPS vs. $0.59 consensus and revenue of $4.50B vs. $4.35B expected; net margin 9.78% and ROE 11.19%. Positive Sentiment: Strong U.S. refreshment beverage performance — net sales in the U.S. refreshment segment rose ~12% to $2.7B, driven largely by price realization. Keurig Dr Pepper Sales Rise on Higher Prices

Strong U.S. refreshment beverage performance — net sales in the U.S. refreshment segment rose ~12% to $2.7B, driven largely by price realization. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook and leadership note — company reiterated targets for double?digit adjusted EPS growth in 2026 and expects contribution from JDE Peet’s; board chair role to transition from Bob Gamgort to Pamela Patsley. This provides forward guidance and clarity on leadership. Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook

2026 outlook and leadership note — company reiterated targets for double?digit adjusted EPS growth in 2026 and expects contribution from JDE Peet’s; board chair role to transition from Bob Gamgort to Pamela Patsley. This provides forward guidance and clarity on leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Updated JDE Peet’s financing plan — KDP announced an updated financing approach and revised buyout timeline; this reduces near?term deal uncertainty but details will determine leverage/dilution impact. Updated Financing Plan for JDE Peet’s Acquisition

Updated JDE Peet’s financing plan — KDP announced an updated financing approach and revised buyout timeline; this reduces near?term deal uncertainty but details will determine leverage/dilution impact. Neutral Sentiment: Recycling/ESG progress — K?Cup pods now recyclable across Ontario, a positive ESG step that may improve brand perception but is unlikely to move near?term earnings. K-Cup pods now recyclable in Ontario

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,361,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,664,000 after buying an additional 15,393,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,357,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,266,000 after buying an additional 730,864 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,247,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,142,000 after buying an additional 688,519 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $523,739,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single?serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single?serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

