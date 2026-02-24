First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,843,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

