Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,370,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,253,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,140,000 after buying an additional 1,953,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 138.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,447,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,199,000 after buying an additional 1,420,871 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

