SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Alphabet to a positive rating, citing three traits it believes make Alphabet an AI winner — a catalyst for sentiment and buy-side interest. Wells Fargo upgrade

Wells Fargo upgraded Alphabet to a positive rating, citing three traits it believes make Alphabet an AI winner — a catalyst for sentiment and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $355 and maintained a Buy — a notable upward revision that supports upside in analyst-driven flows. Loop Capital PT raise

Loop Capital raised its price target to $355 and maintained a Buy — a notable upward revision that supports upside in analyst-driven flows. Positive Sentiment: Product and partnerships update: Google launched Lyria 3 (music-generation) and reports say Apple may use Alphabet’s Gemini in the next Siri — both reinforce Alphabet’s AI product leadership and potential monetization avenues. Lyria 3 / AI reach Gemini / Waymo

Product and partnerships update: Google launched Lyria 3 (music-generation) and reports say Apple may use Alphabet’s Gemini in the next Siri — both reinforce Alphabet’s AI product leadership and potential monetization avenues. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Alphabet’s strategic upside from stakes in Anthropic and SpaceX plus massive device distribution — these hidden assets add optionality beyond core Search/Cloud. Hidden Edge: Anthropic/SpaceX

MarketBeat highlights Alphabet’s strategic upside from stakes in Anthropic and SpaceX plus massive device distribution — these hidden assets add optionality beyond core Search/Cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Bridgewater projects Big Tech will spend roughly $650B on AI infrastructure in 2026 — supports long-term TAM for Google Cloud but also signals higher industry capex. Bridgewater AI capex

Bridgewater projects Big Tech will spend roughly $650B on AI infrastructure in 2026 — supports long-term TAM for Google Cloud but also signals higher industry capex. Neutral Sentiment: Smaller: AirJoule coverage notes Google as a partner for data-center cooling — a tangential positive for cloud ops but likely immaterial to GOOGL’s near-term stock moves. AirJoule partnership

Smaller: AirJoule coverage notes Google as a partner for data-center cooling — a tangential positive for cloud ops but likely immaterial to GOOGL’s near-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Renaissance reported selling roughly $700M in dividend stock exposure tied to Alphabet — large institutional selling can pressure the tape even if strategic. Renaissance sale

Renaissance reported selling roughly $700M in dividend stock exposure tied to Alphabet — large institutional selling can pressure the tape even if strategic. Negative Sentiment: High-profile portfolio moves: value investors (e.g., Seth Klarman) trimmed Alphabet exposure materially — a signal some allocators are taking profits and rotating away. Klarman sale

High-profile portfolio moves: value investors (e.g., Seth Klarman) trimmed Alphabet exposure materially — a signal some allocators are taking profits and rotating away. Negative Sentiment: Industry-level risk: coverage on hyperscalers’ AI “debt binge” and higher capex funded by bonds raises concerns about margin/financing risk across tech leaders. That macro narrative can weigh on near-term sentiment. AI debt binge

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day moving average is $280.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.