First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,305 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

