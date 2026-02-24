Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND is Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.5% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,618.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Announces Dividend

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

