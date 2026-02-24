Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 12,020 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

