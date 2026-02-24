First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 274.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,248 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 939,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 735,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,943,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,022,000 after purchasing an additional 280,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 15.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after buying an additional 199,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 77.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 331,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 144,206 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $767.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

