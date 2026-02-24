Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Stake Increased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $53,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,045,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Abbington Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6,626.5% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 621,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 612,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,009,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

