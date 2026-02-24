Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.79 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. Clarivate updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.
Clarivate Price Performance
CLVT stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate
In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,159,033.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.
Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.
