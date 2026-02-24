Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.79 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. Clarivate updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

In related news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,159,033.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Clarivate by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

