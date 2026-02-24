First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.