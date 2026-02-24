Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

ITRG stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.00 million, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,850 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,386,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,236,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 986.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 852,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company’s flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra’s business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.