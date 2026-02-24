Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-1.100 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 969.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

