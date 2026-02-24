Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $16.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $308,767.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,045.46. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $824,774.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,574.76. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,621 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

