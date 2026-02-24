Moon Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Moon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 1.5%

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

