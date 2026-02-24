39,497 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

