Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Riot Platforms is advancing a long-term Texas data-center lease that references a partnership with AMD, giving AMD a potential hyperscaler customer and a concrete deployment for its data?center solutions. Read More.

Erste Group issued an optimistic earnings estimate for AMD, signaling analyst support that could underpin sentiment if upcoming results match or beat expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA is rallying ahead of its quarterly report, a sector-level move that draws investor money into Nvidia and occasionally away from AMD even when AMD fundamentals remain strong. This is a market-structure/rotation effect rather than a direct AMD-specific development. Read More.

NVIDIA is rallying ahead of its quarterly report, a sector-level move that draws investor money into Nvidia and occasionally away from AMD even when AMD fundamentals remain strong. This is a market-structure/rotation effect rather than a direct AMD-specific development. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of the AI supply chain highlights long-term secular demand for chips and packaging (benefitting AMD via TSMC/partner capacity), a structural positive but one that doesn’t prevent short-term volatility. Read More.

Coverage of the AI supply chain highlights long-term secular demand for chips and packaging (benefitting AMD via TSMC/partner capacity), a structural positive but one that doesn’t prevent short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports China’s DeepSeek trained a new model on NVIDIA’s top AI chip despite U.S. export controls — a reminder that NVIDIA’s hardware remains the default for many large AI training jobs, which highlights competitive headwinds for AMD in winning the highest-end GPU workloads. Read More.

Reuters reports China’s DeepSeek trained a new model on NVIDIA’s top AI chip despite U.S. export controls — a reminder that NVIDIA’s hardware remains the default for many large AI training jobs, which highlights competitive headwinds for AMD in winning the highest-end GPU workloads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hedge-fund moves: David Tepper and other investors have trimmed AMD positions while redeploying into other AI names, signaling profit-taking and rotation that can pressure the stock even if AMD’s revenue is growing. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

AMD opened at $196.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.52. The company has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

