Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,191 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises 0.8% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 579,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.