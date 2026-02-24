Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.
The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- SELL Alert: Oracle Corporation (ORCL)
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.