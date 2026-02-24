Greenland Capital Management LP Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,314 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 1.0% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

