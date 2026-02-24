Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,052 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Newmark Group worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

