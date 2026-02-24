Duke Energy Corporation $DUK is Greenland Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,034 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $127.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

