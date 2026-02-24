Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology $BIB

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.32% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

BIB opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time greater than one day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.