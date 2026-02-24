Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,220 and last traded at GBX 3,216.18, with a volume of 14473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,135.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 target price on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,216.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,804.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,634.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

