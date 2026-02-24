Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.44 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,996,000 after buying an additional 6,782,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,868,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,620 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

