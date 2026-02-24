Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,603,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $193,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,087,000 after buying an additional 4,971,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,226,000 after buying an additional 4,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after buying an additional 4,217,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

