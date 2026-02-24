Nkcfo LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 91,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,891 shares of company stock valued at $45,091,556. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx in a deal valued at about $7.8B (cash $115/share + $5 CVR), giving Gilead full control of Anito?cel, a next?generation CAR?T for multiple myeloma that could reach regulators this year — a clear strategic boost to Gilead’s oncology franchise. Gilead Sciences to Acquire Arcellx

Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx in a deal valued at about $7.8B (cash $115/share + $5 CVR), giving Gilead full control of Anito?cel, a next?generation CAR?T for multiple myeloma that could reach regulators this year — a clear strategic boost to Gilead’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” on GILD with a $170 price target, highlighting upside based on pipeline and M&A execution, which provides analyst backing for the medium?term thesis. Analyst Reaffirmation (Benzinga)

Sell?side support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” on GILD with a $170 price target, highlighting upside based on pipeline and M&A execution, which provides analyst backing for the medium?term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead scheduled several investor?conference presentations (TD Cowen, Leerink, Barclays) in early March — useful for management to frame the Arcellx rationale and provide pipeline / guidance color. Gilead to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gilead scheduled several investor?conference presentations (TD Cowen, Leerink, Barclays) in early March — useful for management to frame the Arcellx rationale and provide pipeline / guidance color. Neutral Sentiment: Health?care sector dynamics and a mixed broader market (including a late?day drop in the Dow) are a moderating force — sector strength earlier in the session partly offset by broader risk?off moves. Sector Update (Yahoo Finance)

Health?care sector dynamics and a mixed broader market (including a late?day drop in the Dow) are a moderating force — sector strength earlier in the session partly offset by broader risk?off moves. Negative Sentiment: A law firm (Kahn Swick & Foti) is investigating the Arcellx sale for adequacy of price and process, which raises the risk of litigation or a proxy fight that could complicate closing or create management distraction. Arcellx Investor Alert (BusinessWire)

A law firm (Kahn Swick & Foti) is investigating the Arcellx sale for adequacy of price and process, which raises the risk of litigation or a proxy fight that could complicate closing or create management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Market concern about the premium and $7.8B price tag (deal cited as ~68–80% premium) is weighing on Gilead — investors are parsing near?term cash/valuation impact, integration risk and whether the price fairly reflects risk for an outpatient oncology program. Deal Coverage (Reuters)

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

